17/09/2021

Tourism in Carlow promoted with new county map

Mary McFadden

Tourism in Carlow is being promoted with the creation of a new illustrated, downloadable county map. 

It features attractions such as the county museum, Brownshill Dolmen and the Disney Graves, as well as a list of garden trails, looped walks and long distance walks. 

Funded by Carlow LEO under the Town and Village programme, it contains information for people interested in exploring Carlow landmarks. 

The map is available to download through Carlowtourism.com and the Google App Store. 

