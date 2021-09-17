Tourism in Carlow promoted with new county map
Tourism in Carlow is being promoted with the creation of a new illustrated, downloadable county map.
It features attractions such as the county museum, Brownshill Dolmen and the Disney Graves, as well as a list of garden trails, looped walks and long distance walks.
Have you seen the new County map for Carlow? It has really useful information for those wishing to discover & explore Co. #Carlow Download/print a copy by visiting: https://t.co/1seFaXYb0R— carlow tourism (@carlowtourism) September 15, 2021
Funded by @CarlowLEO under the Town & Village programme#wanderoffthetrack #carlowtourism pic.twitter.com/CqMJQniHz4
Funded by Carlow LEO under the Town and Village programme, it contains information for people interested in exploring Carlow landmarks.
The map is available to download through Carlowtourism.com and the Google App Store.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.