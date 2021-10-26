Glass bottle and stones thrown at house windows in Carlow incidents
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents including a glass bottle being thrown through a window over the weekend.
The first incident saw stones thrown at the window of a house in Father Byrne Park in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 17. The incident is believed to have occurred at 2.30am. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.
Elsewhere on October 23, gardaí received a report of a broken window at Park Gate on Saturday. The window was broken
when a glass bottle was thrown through it sometime between 3.30am and midday. Contact Gardaí in Tullow with any information.
Gardaí in Carlow are also appealing for information in relation to a fire at a vacant property in Riverview
Close, Tullow Road on Monday, October 25.
The incident occurred on Monday evening, fire service extinguished the fire. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
