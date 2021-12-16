Carlow people urged to watch out for fraudsters posing as Gardaí

Garda will usually only call to your door if you have called them and they will always be in uniform
People in Carlow are being urged to be n the lookout for fraudsters calling to their homes posing as Gardaí.
Some such incidents have been reported recently and Gardaí have advised to call your local Garda station to verify their identity if you have any suspicions or are not sure.
Carlow/Kilkenny's Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon said if you are anyway concerned about a caller to your front door, do not let them in.
Sgt McConnon said a Garda will usually only call to your door if you have called them and they will always be in uniform before adding no Garda will not be offended if you call your local station and are unsure of their identity.
Garda will usually only call to your door if you have called them and they will always be in uniform
'Made in Carlow' is situated at 139 Tullow Street Carlow Town and represents over 50 local and regional artists.
Vaccine centres will only close for two days over the festive season – Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.