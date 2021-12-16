Search

Carlow people urged to watch out for fraudsters posing as Gardaí

Garda will usually only call to your door if you have called them and they will always be in uniform

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

People in Carlow are being urged to be n the lookout for fraudsters calling to their homes posing as Gardaí.

Some such incidents have been reported recently and Gardaí have advised to call your local Garda station to verify their identity if you have any suspicions or are not sure.

Carlow/Kilkenny's Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon said if you are anyway concerned about a caller to your front door, do not let them in.

Sgt McConnon said a Garda will usually only call to your door if you have called them and they will always be in uniform before adding no Garda will not be offended if you call your local station and are unsure of their identity.

