Carlow's Steve Lennon claims victory in second round of PDC World Darts Championships

Carlow's Steve Lennon has secured his spot in the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship this afternoon as he charged to an impressive 3-1 victory against last year’s quarter-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski.

Lennon produced one of his best career performances at the Ally Pally in London as he dictated the match from the beginning.

Lennon got off to the perfect start in the final game of Friday’s opening session as he was afforded the opportunity to miss four darts at the double before eventually taking out D5 to hold throw and claim the first leg.

12th seed Krzysztof Ratajski is the first seeded player to be knocked out of the 2021/22 @WilliamHill World Darts Championship!



Steve Lennon produces one of his best career performances to defy The Polish Eagle. pic.twitter.com/GlJoSoorZD — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

Ratajski, known as the "Polish Eagle", was expected to beat Lennon with ease but ultimately became the first seeded player to be knocked out of the competition.

Lennon goes in to his fifth appearance at the Ally Pally in what has been a poor year for him but the bad form was nowhere to be seen today, as he won with a 91 average, six 180's confounding a 94 average, 40% on the doubles and four 180's from 'The Polish Eagle'.

Lennon will now take part in the post-Christmas proceedings in North London with his third round opponent - either Mervyn King or Ryan Joyce.