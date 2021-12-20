Search

20 Dec 2021

The Light Up Carlow Photo Competition is open for entries

The Light Up Carlow Photo Comp is open for entries

County Carlow's Festive Family Image Photography Competition is now open for entries.

Take a photo which includes your festive Carlow family experience with you or your loved ones, to be in with a chance to win one of 3 €300 voucher. Runner Up Prizes include 4 €25 vouchers.

Email your festive family photos to: enterprise@carlowcoco.ie with the subject title ‘Light Up Carlow’, including name, address & contact number of the entrant.

TERMS & CONDITIONS
- Competition is free to enter
- The competition is not open to professional photographers
- Participants can submit multiple photographs into the competition; however, multiple submissions of the same photo will count as one entry
- By entering the competition participants guarantee that they are the sole owner of the copyright for each photograph they submit
- All images submitted into this competition may be used in promotions and advertising by Carlow County Council without credit to the photographer
- Entries submitted on behalf of another person will not be accepted
- The participant must warrant that they have obtained permission of those pictured in the photograph (or, where the photograph shows any persons under 18, have the consent of their parent/carer)
- The decision of the judging panel is final
- By entering the competition, you are agreeing to the full terms and conditions

For more information visit Carlow Local Enterprise

Competition closes at Midnight on January 13, 2022.

