The weekends soccer results for Carlow

There were seven games this past weekend in Carlow before wrapping up for the Christmas season.
Nationalist Premier Division:
- New Oak Boys 4-0 Hanover Harps
- Ballymurphy Celtic 3-1 Slaney Rovers
- Parkville United 2-1 Killeshin
- Crettyard United 6-1 Kilree Celtic
Tully's Travel Division:
- Vale Wanderers 6-4 St. Patricks Boys B
White's Pharmacy Division:
New Oak Boys B 2-1 Fortbarrington FC
Baltinglass Town 7-5 Vale Wanderers B
