Popular Carlow takeaway on the market for eye watering price

Currently Mario's Take-Away, Regent Street in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow is on the market for €450,000
Long established and successfully trading, this busy street fronted take away enjoys the benefits of its established clientele, its modern fully fitted interior together with a service yard area to rear and an overhead 2 bedroom self-contained, own door apartment.
Shop features
The shop is 5.38m x 4.66m and fully fitted with take away equipment and tiled floor.
Preparation room 1 3.89m x 3.95m with tiled floor. Fully fitted.
Preparation room 2 5.06m x 2.78m
Deep freeze room 3.67m x 2.10m Tiled floor.
W.C. off. Yard off with small range of out-offices.
Features of overhead self-contained apartment
Residential Hall 5.14m x 1.29m Tiled floor. Plumbing for washing machine.
Living room/ kitchen/diner 4.66m x 3.54m
Fitted floor & wall units.
Living space off. Landing 4.34m x 1.71m Carpeted.
Bedroom 1 3.09m x 2.67m Carpeted.
Bedroom 2 3.20m x 3.61m Carpeted.
Bathroom 2.20m x 1.73m Toilet. Sink. Bath.
Long established and renowned take away with enormous potential close to town centre. Street parking to front with self-contained apartment overhead.
Viewing details by appointment only.
Contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott on 059 914 0344 or Charlie McDermott on 059 9140344
