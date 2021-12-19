Search

19 Dec 2021

Popular Carlow takeaway on the market for eye watering price

Currently Mario's Take-Away, Regent Street in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow is on the market for €450,000

Long established and successfully trading, this busy street fronted take away enjoys the benefits of its established clientele, its modern fully fitted interior together with a service yard area to rear and an overhead 2 bedroom self-contained, own door apartment.

Shop features

The shop is 5.38m x 4.66m and fully fitted with take away equipment and tiled floor.

Preparation room 1 3.89m x 3.95m with tiled floor. Fully fitted.

Preparation room 2 5.06m x 2.78m

Deep freeze room 3.67m x 2.10m Tiled floor.

W.C. off. Yard off with small range of out-offices.

Features of overhead self-contained apartment

Residential Hall 5.14m x 1.29m Tiled floor. Plumbing for washing machine.

Living room/ kitchen/diner 4.66m x 3.54m

Fitted floor & wall units.

Living space off. Landing 4.34m x 1.71m Carpeted.

Bedroom 1 3.09m x 2.67m Carpeted.

Bedroom 2 3.20m x 3.61m Carpeted.

Bathroom 2.20m x 1.73m Toilet. Sink. Bath.

Long established and renowned take away with enormous potential close to town centre. Street parking to front with self-contained apartment overhead.

Viewing details by appointment only. 

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott on 059 914 0344 or Charlie McDermott on 059 9140344

