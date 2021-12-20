Paediatric Sleep Consultant gives Carlow parents the gift of sleep to celebrate National Twins Day

To celebrate National Twins Day, The Sleep Series is giving twins & multiples parents in Carlow the gift of sleep.

The Sleep Series is an online video-based service that was created by paediatric sleep consultant, Erica Hargaden.

To celebrate National Twins Day which was on Saturday, December 18, her company Babogue has added lots of free content specific to twins and multiples to their suite of online programmes.

This module will guide parents on how to establish a successful sleep routine for their little ones. All customers of The Sleep Series enjoy lifetime access to their sleep programmes so each of their existing clients will benefit from this bonus content also free of charge.

Erica Hargaden, the creator of The Sleep Series, helps parents overcome their children’s sleep challenges through her private practise, Babogue, which is based in Kildare. She wanted to help more families than private consultations would allow and created an affordable accessible solution in her online sleep programme, The Sleep Series.

These programmes have literally helped thousands of families all over the world with their children’s sleep via her website Babogue.com.

Approximately 1.6 million twins are born globally each year and 18 per cent of births in Ireland annually are twins. The rate of twins being born has been steadily increasing over the past 20 years. In 1999, the twinning rate was 13.7 per 1,000 maternities. In 2019, it was 18.2.

A recent article (March 21) based on a study by the University of Oxford on Reproductive Epidemiology specifically analysed the global increase of twinning.

It highlights that since the 1980s, the global twinning rate has increased by a third, from 9.1 to 12.0 twin deliveries per 1,000 deliveries, to about 1.6 million twin pairs each year.

Professor Christiaan Monden, the study's author from the University of Oxford, cited the use of medically assisted reproduction since the 1970s - for example IVF, ICSI, artificial insemination and ovarian stimulation as the main reason, as these techniques all increase the likelihood of a multiple birth.

Also women choosing to start families later in life, increased use of contraception and lower fertility overall also plays a role, the review says.

Erica Hargaden, Paediatric Sleep Consultant and founder of Babogue

Navigating twins and multiples sleep regimes can be difficult for parents, a challenge that is affecting more and more parents each year with the rate of multiples on the increase and Erica recognised the need to strengthen The Sleep Series offering to support them.

Erica commented:

"I’ve been working with the families of twins and multiples for many years now. We stay very close to our parents, with over 22,000 families connected via our online community and social media platforms, it really helps us to keep an ear close to the ground on what parents want and need.

"My business partner Janet Creighton is the proud mum of twins, so you could say no one is more aware of the reality of the sleep challenges faced by parents in this cohort than we are. We are delighted to extend our programmes and add this bonus content as a gift to our existing clients and make it available to all the new parents of twins and multiples who are interested in creating healthy sleep habits in their households all over the world.

"The additional twins modules in the Sleep Series is a gift from Babogue to the many families who have supported us and will in turn benefit from this programme in the weeks, months and years ahead."

The Sleep Series comprises of up to 2.5 hours of video content packed with tools and techniques including information on how much sleep children need by age, how sleep challenges start, what typical sleep challenges look like, how to improve children’s sleep and Erica’s proven seven steps to better sleep as the toolkit parents need to solve the issues at hand.

It also includes access to an exclusive online community where parents can seek expert-led guidance and support while working through their sleep challenges. The Sleep Series is easy to digest and refer back to as required and has been helping thousands of parents in over thirty-one countries for two years.

Earlier this year Erica won a Network Ireland Award in the Emerging New Business category, she is supported by LEO Kildare, Enterprise Ireland. For further information visit babogue.com.