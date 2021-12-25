Search

25 Dec 2021

Women’s Refuge Campaign Leaps Forward

Women’s Refuge Campaign Leaps Forward

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said the lack of services in Carlow "is totally inadequate and it is putting women’s lives at risk."

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace has welcomed the successful passing of her motion at the December Carlow County Council meeting.

The motion called on Carlow council to write to the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to request additional funding for a women’s refuge/additional safe units in Carlow and to join the call, led by Safe Ireland, for a National Services Development Plan.

Cllr Wallace said:

"Christmas is an especially dangerous period for many women and children. Statistics from Carlow Garda also highlight how incidents of Domestic Violence have been on the rise this year and yet we still have inadequate refuge space in Carlow.

"Many women still have to travel outside of the county for longer term safe accommodation; that’s not good enough. Ireland signed up to the Istanbul Convention in 2015, adherence to that convention would mean we should have 498 refuge places across the country. We only have 143.

"It is totally inadequate and it is putting women’s lives at risk."

Cllr Wallace added:

"The government has constantly been paying lip service to these issues without adequately resourcing the provision of refuges. Carlow council will now go straight to the Department of Children to demand adequate funding for a refuge here.

"People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett also raised this issue in the Dáil to which the Taoiseach confirmed that an audit was now complete by various departments and resourcing will be provided to cover the areas where there is no provision or where there’s too little provision.

"This is a great leap forward but we won’t give up until the doors to a refuge actually open locally."

Carlow's Steve Lennon advances to next stage of World Darts Championship

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media