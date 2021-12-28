Search

28 Dec 2021

Jamie Dornan says he moved to Hollywood hoping to star in comedies but took a 'very different path'

The actor said he had only recently begun to explore the genre

Jamie Dornan says he moved to Hollywood hoping to star in comedies but took a 'very different path'

Jamie Dornan says he moved to Hollywood hoping to star in comedies but took a 'very different path'

Reporter:

Reporter

Jamie Dornan has said he moved to Hollywood intending to pursue a career in comedy but ended up going down a “very different path” and playing a “psychopath” instead.

The Northern Irish actor, 39, launched his acting career in 2006 and won widespread acclaim playing serial killer Paul Spector in BBC drama The Fall between 2013 and 2016, before finding international fame as billionaire Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise.

However, he told the PA news agency he had initially moved to Los Angeles hoping to appear in comedies.

Dornan stars in new BBC thriller The Tourist, as a man who wakes up in hospital with amnesia and finds himself in the Australian Outback being pursued by mysterious figures.

The series, from the makers of The Missing and Liar, also includes elements of comedy and Dornan stressed that had drawn him to the project.

He said: “For me, I don’t understand the point of doing this for a career if you don’t want to explore every facet that the job serves up, by all the different mediums of it, all the different genres, all the different challenges of it.

“And I love a challenge in life. Always have, always will. I love the exploration that this job allows, and I feel like I’ve spent the last eight years or so making the most of that and taking stuff on that isn’t the same as the previous (thing) and I plan to do that for as long as I’m allowed a career.”

He added: “When I first started acting, when I first moved to LA, I only wanted to do comedy. That’s what I thought I’d do.”

Irish premiere Belfast
Jamie Dornan with his wife, musician Amelia Warner (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dornan said he ended up on “a very different path and played a psychopath, so really went far away from comedy for a while, and then that’s a sort of long winding back to it.

“So I got to scratch that itch with (the Kristen Wiig-written 2021 comedy drama) Barb And Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

“But then with The Tourist I was presented with this merging of all kinds of different worlds – not just drama and comedy, there’s all sorts of stuff in there.”

Dornan described The Tourist as “very heightened and unreal at times” but added: “The comedy is often found in the darkest of places when some of the most sinister things are happening.

“But then this crazy story that reveals (his character) The Man’s life – there’s comedy there, so I thought that was really interesting and just a challenge and a fresh take for me.

“So that’s definitely why I was I was drawn to it.”

The Tourist starts on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media