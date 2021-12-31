PROPERTY WATCH: Have the Wicklow mountains on your doorstep with this charming fixer upper

This fixer upper near the Carlow Wicklow border could be a DIYer's dream investment.

The one bedroom one bathroom detached cottage sits on three acres of land between Hacketstown and Tinahely.

The property is most certainly in need of some TLC and a complete refurbishment. Demolition and rebuild would also be a viable option but at such a great price, this property could become something very special.

The price is set at a very realistic €50,000 and is located in a particularly scenic area of Carlow, offering stunning views of the Wicklow mountains including Lugnaquilla.

There are mature trees onsite and a number of outbuildings (in a ruin state) that are also included in the price.

First viewing of the property will take place on Friday January 7 from 11am to 12 and a second viewing on Thursday January 13 from 11am to 12.

If you are interested in a viewing contact REA Sothern on 059 9131218.