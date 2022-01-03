Recycle your Christmas tree for free in Carlow

Don't forget to recycle your Christmas tree in Carlow
You can recycle your Christmas tree for free at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site from January 4 to 31, 2022.
Only "live" trees can be recycled, no artificial trees will be accepted.
A maximum of 3 trees can be accepted per customer and people are asked to arrive no later than 20 minutes before closing time.
The opening hours are as follows:
Tuesday to Friday - 8.30am to 4pm
Saturday - 8.30am t0 12.30pm
For more information you can call 059 9172406
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.