05 Jan 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Cold snap continues as frost ice and sleet on the way

A cold weather warning is in place across Carlow today as motorists are urged to drive with extra caution on icy roads.

Tonight will see frost and ice setting in quickly after dark tonight with temperatures dipping back to between -1 and -3 degrees. However, the frost and ice will clear from most areas before dawn as outbreaks of rain move in from the west and southerly winds strengthen.

Tomorrow will see outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards during the morning with sunny spells and showers following from the west. Showers will turn increasingly wintry as the day progresses with colder air pushing in from the west.

Afternoon highs of 4 to 8 degrees but turning much colder by evening time with a fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west wind.

Thursday night will be cold and blustery with widespread wintry showers, many falling as sleet or snow. There is a possibility of hail and a few thunderstorms in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on Atlantic coasts.

There will be fairly widespread showers on Friday morning, with some falls of sleet or snow initially and it will be icy in places, turning a little less cold as the day progresses with good sunny spells developing for the afternoon in the north and east. However, showery rain will move in across parts of the west and southwest.

Maximum afternoon temperatures on Friday of 4 to 8 degrees, coldest in the northeast in fresh and gusty westerly winds. On Friday night, outbreaks of rain will push across the country and it will turn less cold for a time. Some heavy falls of rain in the southwest and the west before dawn on Saturday with a risk of localised flooding. Overnight temperatures of around 6 to 9 degrees.

Rain will clear from the east quickly on Saturday morning and it will brighten up with good spells of winter sunshine. Scattered showers will follow from the west, some wintry with a possibility of hail and thunder. Turning colder during the day with afternoon highs of around 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong west or northwest winds.  A chilly night with minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

