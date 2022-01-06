Search

06 Jan 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Wet and windy with possible thunderstorms

Unsettled conditions expected over the coming days with heavy rain and strong winds at times.

This morning, rain will extend eastwards across Leinster and will be heavy at times clearing later in the morning with sunny spells and frequent blustery showers following, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will turn increasingly wintry this afternoon and evening. Fresh to strong southerly winds will become westerly as rain clears with temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Tonight will be cold and blustery with widespread wintry showers, some of snow on high ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds.

Friday morning will bring showers of rain, hail and sleet. Showers will become less frequent with many areas becoming dry in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees along with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Rain will spread eastwards across Ireland on Friday night and will be heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees early in the night, but becoming milder with strengthening southwest winds.

Rain will clear eastwards quickly on Saturday morning. Sunny spells and showers will follow from the west with fresh to strong westerly winds. Some of the showers will be of hail with thunderstorms possible. They will turn increasingly wintry, through the evening and early night. Highest temperatures of around 4 to 8 degrees with fresh to strong west or northwest winds.  

Sunday is expected to be mainly dry however, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards through the afternoon and evening.

Daytime temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, but becoming milder as rain moves northeastwards with fresh southerly winds. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

