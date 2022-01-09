CARLOW PROPERTY WATCH: Interesting farm house on the market for great price

“The Old Forge” is an interesting two storey farmhouse residence with adjoining “Old Forge” situated on the edge of Ballymurphy village at the foothills of Mount Leinster in the most picturesque village setting.

The property is selling for a realistic €90,000 and is sited on Circa 0.3 acre of grounds and offers tremendous potential to further develop, modernise and upgrade.

The property enjoys a wonderful country location nestled at the foothills of Mount Leinster, on the edge of Ballymuprhy village which is located just a short drive from Borris, with Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford also within easy reach.

This most scenic area provides a wealth of sporting and leisure pursuits to include hill walking, golfing, fishing etc. The area enjoys the most fantastic views imaginable and is the perfect country retreat or family home.

This renovation property is situated on the edge of the village fronting onto the Kiltealy Road.

The property comprises of an old two storey dwelling house which is in need of complete renovation throughout.

On the ground floor, it comprises of a sitting room, kitchen and bedroom. First floor accommodation comprises of one bedroom.

An old forge with a separate access from the house is sited adjacent to the dwelling house.

The complete property requires extensive modernisation and renovations throughout but would provide for an interesting and worthwhile project and has great potential to further develop.

The property is sited on c0.3 acre of ground which comprises of a haggard to the front with a small yard adjacent to the forge.

If interested in a viewing please contact Donohoe Properties on 056 777 0400.