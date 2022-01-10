Search

10 Jan 2022

Funding welcomed for regeneration of Carlow Town centre

Funding welcomed for regeneration of Carlow Town centre

The Carlow Exchange project is aimed at delivering a number of goals for the regeneration of Carlow Town centre.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed funding of €250,000 for works on the Carlow Exchange at the Potato Market in Carlow Town.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This €250,000 funding is great for the town. The project will develop a small area at the Potato Market, which the Farmer’s Market will be able to utilise, as well as being a wonderful outdoor meeting space and used for community events.

“It is great that we have more available space for our excellent Farmer’s market here in Carlow.”

Research finds public strongly values locally based, small charities like those in Carlow

The Carlow Exchange project is aimed at delivering a number of goals for the regeneration of Carlow Town centre:

- Carlow does not have a permanent civic building in its urban centre. The Carlow Exchange project will offer a covered space for civic use. It will also serve as a focal point for use of the Public Realm space that is the Potato Market.

- Carlow has very few places capable of catering for the venue needs of groups in the changed environment of Covid. The Carlow Exchange project will offer a town centre venue that maximises flexibility while optimising the built intervention needed to define a civic town centre site.

- The unique forms of the building will help to identify and distinguish it immediately. Its uniqueness is how it will help to improve the definition and quality of Carlow town centre.

- The project also retains the majority of the remaining stone wall on site. This has allowed us to restore its traditional character in a modern way while re-imagining its historical uses.

- It has also been designed with Carlow's night-time economy in mind. The project's appearance will be distinctive and help to identify its unique use.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media