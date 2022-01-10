Funding welcomed for regeneration of Carlow Town centre

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed funding of €250,000 for works on the Carlow Exchange at the Potato Market in Carlow Town.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This €250,000 funding is great for the town. The project will develop a small area at the Potato Market, which the Farmer’s Market will be able to utilise, as well as being a wonderful outdoor meeting space and used for community events.

“It is great that we have more available space for our excellent Farmer’s market here in Carlow.”

The Carlow Exchange project is aimed at delivering a number of goals for the regeneration of Carlow Town centre:

- Carlow does not have a permanent civic building in its urban centre. The Carlow Exchange project will offer a covered space for civic use. It will also serve as a focal point for use of the Public Realm space that is the Potato Market.

- Carlow has very few places capable of catering for the venue needs of groups in the changed environment of Covid. The Carlow Exchange project will offer a town centre venue that maximises flexibility while optimising the built intervention needed to define a civic town centre site.

- The unique forms of the building will help to identify and distinguish it immediately. Its uniqueness is how it will help to improve the definition and quality of Carlow town centre.

- The project also retains the majority of the remaining stone wall on site. This has allowed us to restore its traditional character in a modern way while re-imagining its historical uses.

- It has also been designed with Carlow's night-time economy in mind. The project's appearance will be distinctive and help to identify its unique use.