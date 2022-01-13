HSE thanks people in Carlow for ongoing co-operation in test centres

The HSE in the South East is thanking the public for its ongoing co-operation with COVID-19 testing centres, as 22,555 people at facilities across the region have been tested so far in the first nine days of this year.

When added to the 89,081 people tested through the South East’s centres in 2020 and another 414,384 in 2021, it means that a total of 526,020 have been processed for PCR tests by the HSE across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

In parallel to community testing, the HSE also undertakes testing in other locations (e.g. hospitals, nursing homes, meat processing plants).

The Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare (SECH) Kate Killeen White has also paid tribute to the HSE’s testing staff at the Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford COVID-19 testing centres for their extraordinary commitment in the face of challenges presented in recent weeks due to dramatic increases in spread of the Omicron variant.

All five testing centres remained open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The @HSELive in the South East is thanking the public for its ongoing co-operation with its COVID-19 testing centres.



22,555 people have been tested in first nine days of 2022.



From start of pandemic in March 2020 to the end of last week, that’s a total of 526,020 tests: pic.twitter.com/ivH3Bc78J1 — HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) January 11, 2022

The Chief Officer has also assured the public that enormous work is under way to ensure those awaiting appointments receive one:

“As is the case throughout the country, all five testing centres in the South East remain very busy. Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for appointments at the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) from 8.30am to 7pm on all seven days of the week.”

“We would like to thank the public for their adherence to public health guidelines and their patience of late in awaiting appointments. We would also like to thank GPs and their practice staff, as SECH’s partners in primary care provision throughout counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, for their ongoing co-operation as regards referrals.”

“In respect of specific initiatives to ensure receipt of appointments, SECH is grateful to our colleagues in the National Ambulance Service (NAS) for provision of “pop-up” support testing facilities in Carlow and more recently in Ferns, Co. Wexford.

“By the same token, another such NAS provided “pop-up” of late at Youghal, Co. Cork has been of value in processing appointments for people in the West Waterford area. In addition to the support testing service in New Ross, Co. Wexford provided by GoSafe48, we also appreciate the ongoing assistance of the defence forces at our facilities.”

“Our staff across HSE services in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford are appreciative of the ongoing support of the communities we serve, as we try to ensure the maintenance of essential community healthcare services and that we get through these challenging times as safely as we all can do.”

Since beginning operation in March 2020, 526,020 tests for COVID-19 have been administered through five permanent centres for doing so in the South East with a total of 73,806 in Carlow (since 24/3/20) – 3113 so far in 2022, a total of 66,322 in 20021 and 4,371 in 2020.

The HSE has vastly increased its testing capacity to respond to the spread of disease. In September of 2021, the HSE was providing 100,000 PCR tests per week but is now providing over 300,000 PCR tests per week and has increased capacity for 350,000 antigen tests per week – providing a total capacity of 650,000 tests per week between PCR and antigen.