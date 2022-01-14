Volunteer telephone companions needed in Carlow
The ways to wellbeing project is a six week holistic health programme which aims to support and empower older adults.
What is involved?
Volunteers will receive online training
Will be fully guided by a HSE Senior Health Promotion Officer
Volunteers should be available for 8 weeks
Training will take place Tuesday January 18 and 25
Phonecalls will start the week of January 31
Applicants can contact Natasha by email natasha@volunteercarlow.ie or visit www.volunteercarlow.ie or call 059 9173033 for more information.
