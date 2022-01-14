Carlow lose out to Kildare in O'Brien cup match

Next up semi-final next Wednesday, opponents not known until after this weekend's Round 3 games.
Carlow lost out to Kildare in Thursday's O'Brien Cup Match at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Leading at the break 1-12 to 1-3, Glenn Ryan’s Kildare footballers showed little mercy for neighbours Carlow in this second round Group C with tougher games to come, no doubt.
Final score: Kildare 4-19 Carlow 1-10.
Scorers: Kildare, Paddy Woodgate 0-6 (3 frees, 45), Daniel Flynn 0-5 (1 free), Kevin Flynn 2-0, Davy O'Neill 2-0, Eoghan Lawless 0-1, Jack Sargent 0-1, David Hyland 0-1, Darragh Malone 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin O'Callaghan 0-1, Daragh Ryan 0-1, Brian McLoughlin 0-1 (free).
Carlow, Conor Crowley 1-2 (1 mark), Colum Hulton 0-3, Darragh Foley 0-2 (2 frees); Murtough Ware 0-2, Shane Buggy 0-1,
KILDARE: Tom Kinsella; David Randles, Michael Joyce, Darragh Malone; David Hyland, James Murray, Jack Sargent; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Davy O'Neill, Paul Cribbin, Padraig Tuohy; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Eoghan Lawless. Subs: Mick O'Grady for Darragh Malone (32 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Paul Cribbin (half time); Brian McLoughlin for Padraig Tuohy (48 minutes); Daragh Ryan for Jack Sargent (50 minutes); Liam Power for Kevin O'Callaghan (52 minutes); Adam Steed for Paddy Woodgate (53 minutes); Shea Ryan for Kevin Flynn (57 minutes); Tom Harrington for David Hyland (58 minutes);
CARLOW: Ciaran Cunningham; Liam Roberts, Keegan Bradley, Dara Curran; Shane Buggy, Conor Doyle, Darragh O'Brien; Seanie Bambrick, Murtough Ware; Liam Brennan Henry Hegarty, Shane Clarke; Conor Crowley, Darragh Foley, Cormac Lomax. Subs: Niall Hickey for Seanie Bambrick (21 minutes); Padraig Hynes for Liam Brennan (half time); Colm Hulton for Henry Hegarty (half time); Diarmuid Ruth for Cormac Lomax (52 minutes); Padraig Deering for Conor Doyle (57 minutes); Adam Murphy for Conor Crowley (60 minutes);
REFEREE: Stephen Fagan, Wicklow.
