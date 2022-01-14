Search

14 Jan 2022

Carlow lose out to Kildare in O'Brien cup match

Carlow lose out to Kildare in O'Brien cup match

Next up semi-final next Wednesday, opponents not known until after this weekend's Round 3 games.

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Carlow lost out to Kildare in Thursday's O'Brien Cup Match at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Leading at the break 1-12 to 1-3, Glenn Ryan’s Kildare footballers showed little mercy for neighbours Carlow in this second round Group C with tougher games to come, no doubt.

Next up semi-final next Wednesday, opponents not known until after this weekend's Round 3 games.

'Every resource' will be provided to Gardai to find canal killer - McEntee

Final score: Kildare 4-19 Carlow 1-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Paddy Woodgate 0-6 (3 frees, 45), Daniel Flynn 0-5 (1 free), Kevin Flynn 2-0, Davy O'Neill 2-0, Eoghan Lawless 0-1, Jack Sargent 0-1, David Hyland 0-1, Darragh Malone 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin O'Callaghan 0-1, Daragh Ryan 0-1, Brian McLoughlin 0-1 (free).

Carlow, Conor Crowley 1-2 (1 mark), Colum Hulton 0-3, Darragh Foley 0-2 (2 frees); Murtough Ware 0-2, Shane Buggy 0-1,

KILDARE: Tom Kinsella; David Randles, Michael Joyce, Darragh Malone; David Hyland, James Murray, Jack Sargent; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Davy O'Neill, Paul Cribbin, Padraig Tuohy; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Eoghan Lawless. Subs: Mick O'Grady for Darragh Malone (32 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Paul Cribbin (half time); Brian McLoughlin for Padraig Tuohy (48 minutes); Daragh Ryan for Jack Sargent (50 minutes); Liam Power for Kevin O'Callaghan (52 minutes); Adam Steed for Paddy Woodgate (53 minutes); Shea Ryan for Kevin Flynn (57 minutes); Tom Harrington for David Hyland (58 minutes);

Two Carlow schools to get extensions

CARLOW: Ciaran Cunningham; Liam Roberts, Keegan Bradley, Dara Curran; Shane Buggy, Conor Doyle, Darragh O'Brien; Seanie Bambrick, Murtough Ware; Liam Brennan Henry Hegarty, Shane Clarke; Conor Crowley, Darragh Foley, Cormac Lomax. Subs: Niall Hickey for Seanie Bambrick (21 minutes); Padraig Hynes for Liam Brennan (half time); Colm Hulton for Henry Hegarty (half time); Diarmuid Ruth for Cormac Lomax (52 minutes); Padraig Deering for Conor Doyle (57 minutes); Adam Murphy for Conor Crowley (60 minutes);


REFEREE: Stephen Fagan, Wicklow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media