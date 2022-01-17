What to Watch: Nine movies to watch on TV over the next seven days

If you are planning to watch a movies on TV over the coming week, we've got you covered. Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the schedules and has picked 9 to choose from.

The Death Of Stalin: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

1953. Moscow. Joseph Stalin has died suddenly and the Russian government is thrown into turmoil. There's a clash of egos and violence is sure to be close behind. Armando Iannucci's hilarious political satire is every bit as cutting as the TV shows he's better known and it's a decent history lesson too, giving us an insight into what made post war Russia tick. The cast is amazing with lively showings from Jason Isaacs, Paddy Considine and Steve Buscemi amongst others.

Loving Vincent: Monday, Film4 @ 11.45pm

A young man tasked with delivering the last letter written by Vincent Van Gogh finds himself troubled by the particulars of the artist's death and so starts to investigate the man's final days. The subject matter is dark and upsetting but it's one glorious looking animated film that was created by over 100 artists painstakingly painting each frame over the course of six years. Douglas Booth and Helen McCrory provide capable voice acting in one of the more unique film's you'll ever see.

Heaven Can Wait: Tuesday, Talking Pictures TV @ 11.35am

Henry Van Cleve has passed away. At the gates of hell he requests entry, knowing that he lived a life that in his mind has earned him a place there. But the powers that be want him to prove his credentials first. Told mostly in flashback this 79 year old comedy drama is a touching and funny slice of technicolored sentimentality. Don Ameche is a winning lead and the unique Laird Cregar has a ball as Beelzebub himself

Shallow Grave: Wednesday, Film4 @ 10.50pm

Three young professionals are looking for a fourth to share their spacious Edinburgh apartment. Shortly after they find a person that suits them something happens that will really change their living arrangements. Danny Boyle's 1994 film debut is an effective and bitingly violent thriller that still has the strength to shock. Flashes of dark humour and captivating performances from Ewan McGregor, Kerry Fox and Christoper Eccleston ensure you'll find it all enjoyable.

Beatriz At Dinner: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 11.15pm

A holistic healer troubled by loss in her personal life goes to visit a client and gets stranded there after car trouble. She's asked to stay for a dinner party. One with guests who go against everything she believes in. You'll squirm hard during a social commentary laced chamber piece but you'll laugh too and you'll definitely leave it with some food for thought. Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny, John Lithgow and Connie Britton all add to a heady mix.

Hellraiser: Wednesday night / Thursday morning, The Horror Channel @ 12.40am (midnight)

A family moves into the father's childhood home and they soon realise they have made a massive mistake. Clive Barker's 1987 horror masterpiece is flat out disgusting in places but it's a seriously effective slice of grand guignol that has so far spawned 9(!!) sequels. The first one is of course the best and studded with intelligence and numerous moral shades of grey. Andrew Robinson and Clare Higgins do substantial work as a couple thrown headlong into a nightmare.

Wild: Thursday, Film4 @ 11.20pm

In an effort to jolt herself back to life after her mother dies, a woman embarks on a hike along the full length of America's west coast with no previous walking experience. Reese Witherspoon is exceptional here, as strong as she's ever been. Darkly funny in places and harrowing in others but it's a film that will suck you in and demand you stay until the end. Laura Dern who appears in flashbacks as her mother is reliable as always.

The Crucible: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9.05pm

The young women of Salem, Massachusetts are forced into a lie that has appalling consequences for the older members of the town when hysteria takes hold. Written by the great playwright Arthur Miller as an indictment of the McCarthy witchhunts in the 1940's this is a powerful, handsomely mounted and still topical story fuelled by a trio of stunning performances from Joan Allen, Winona Ryder and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Stake Land: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 10.45pm

The vampires have won. The world is a wreck, one that only comes alive at night when bloodsuckers leave their tombs to feed on the last remaining humans. Connor has been saved by a vampire hunter called Mister and now both are heading north to New Eden. Nick Damici's 2010 horror takes old cliches and gives them inventive and inspired new twists ensuring an exciting and nervewracking watch. Damici, Conor Paolo, Danielle Harris and Kelly McGillis work well together.

