Energia donates €2,000 to Make-A-Wish on behalf of Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home runner up in Carlow

Energia will present Make-A-Wish, with a donation of €2,000 on behalf of the 2021 Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home runners up, Christina and Philip Walker from Tinryland, County Carlow.

The Walkers finished in 3rd place following a public vote in December, which included competitors from Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, and Wexford. As part of Energia’s annual competition to find the most festive decorations in Ireland, entrants were asked to nominate their charity of choice with the overall winner to receive €6,000.

Christina and Philip Walker explained why they chose Make-A-Wish saying:

“Together with our neighbours Marian and Richard Matthews, we all agreed that Christmas is about children, magic and dreams. So, with that in mind we felt Make-A-Wish was a perfect fit, we hope that the money raised will help to make children's dreams and wishes come true.”

Make-A-Wish Ireland will use this donation to continue granting magical wishes to children living with life threatening medical conditions across Ireland, during its 30th anniversary year in 2022.

Each wish granted brings hope, joy and lasting memories to each wish child and their family. A Wish is true magic for the child, providing respite from their normal routines of hospitals, doctors, and treatment. This donation from the Walkers and Energia will give the gift of being a child – even if it’s just for one day.

Susan McQuaid O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland said:

“At Make-A-Wish Ireland we are overwhelmed by the support of the Tinryland Lights fundraisers in addition to all of those that voted to support them. Make-A-Wish receives no government funding, and we rely so much on the kindness of people like Christina and Philip and the Irish public. On behalf of everyone at Make-A-Wish and all of our Wish families, thank you so much for your incredible generosity.”

Geoff Codd, Head of Energia Marketing and Retail Development commented: “Each year we eagerly await the beginning of our Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home competition as it provides us as it not only provides us with a chance to spread some festive cheer but also to support some extremely worthy causes around the country. We are delighted this year gave us the chance to donate to such deserving charities.”

The overall winners and the 2nd place runners up will also receive donations of €6,000 and €4,000 respectively for their chosen charities with Sean and Noreen Mc Sweeney from Cork choosing to donate their €6,000 to Bantry Hospice Project, while Tony Fitzpatrick from Wexford, selected Wexford Hospice Homecare to receive his €4,000 prize.

This brings Energia’s total donations on behalf of winners over the past six years of the competition to find Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home up to €48,000.