Figures for Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU plummet
Figures for Covid-19 patients in hospital and those requiring ICU treatment have dropped dramatically in the past 24 hours.
The number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospital today was 739, a dramatic reduction from yesterday's today of 824.
This is the lowest figure in over three weeks, since the January 2 total of 717.
The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU were also down considerably on previous totals, with just 74 patients requiring intensive care treatment.
The is the lowest figure since October 12 last, down 5 on the previous day's total of 79.
Patients requiring intensive care treatment have been more or less dropping since a peak of 97 on January 17.
