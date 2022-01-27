Man charged in connection with Carlow post office incident

One man has been charged in connection with the incident involving deceased man Peader Doyle at Hosey's post office last Friday January 21.

Peadar Doyle, 66, was taken to a post office on the Staplestown Road last by two men, in an alleged fraudulent attempt to claim his pension.

It was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.

However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident, which has generated significant attention across Ireland and beyond.

Gardaí confirmed that two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow yesterday morning (Wednesday January 27).

One of the men has been charged and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting at Kilkenny District Court this morning, 27th January 2022.



The second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The focus of Garda enquiries is now on the ancillary events that took place at the business premises connected to the recent death of the male.