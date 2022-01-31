Search

01 Feb 2022

Public urged to share experiences of defects in apartments and duplexes in Carlow

Public urged to share experiences of defects in apartments and duplexes in Carlow

The deadline for completing the surveys is Monday March 14, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 Jan 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has urged people to share their experiences of housing defects relating to fire safety, structural safety and water ingress in purpose-built apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Carlow between 1991 and 2013.

These experiences are sought by the Independent Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing which was established by Minister O’Brien in February 2021.

Minister O’Brien was speaking following the publication by the working group of online survey portals for:

•            homeowners

•            landlords

•            directors of Owners’ Management Companies

•            Property Management Agents

Views are sought from people regardless of whether such defects in those properties in Carlow are currently known, unknown or where no such defects have arisen.

Encouraging as many people as possible to participate in the survey, Minister O’Brien emphasised:

“Understanding the experiences of those directly affected by fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects in apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Carlow between 1991 and 2013 will help us understand the scale  of the issue. We need to understand the full extent of legacy problems so that we can address them going forward.

“I encourage all those who own or manage purpose-built apartments or duplex buildings constructed in Carlow between 1991 and 2013, to complete these surveys – whether the property in question has defects or not, or if the presence of defects is not known.”

Acknowledging the Working Group’s work to date, the Minister added: “I look forward to receiving the Working Group’s report later this year and will give it my full consideration.”

The working group will use the survey information to inform its report to the Minister with particular regard to the following:

•            the nature and scale of the issue of fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects

•            the difficulties that arise following the discovery of these defects

•            the costs and levies associated with the remediation of the defects

Separate surveys for each stakeholder group are available here.

The deadline for completing the surveys is Monday March 14, 2022.

Social enterprises based in Carlow are being encouraged to apply for funding

Gardaí appeal for information regarding a road traffic collision in Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media