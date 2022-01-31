Gardaí appeal for information regarding a road traffic collision in Carlow

The incident happened on Friday January 21
A collision occurred at the Hacketstown Road Roundabout on Friday January 21 at approximately 11:10am involving a red VW Polo and a cyclist. Gardaí attended the scene.
The male cyclist came off his bicycle and was transported to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. The cyclist suffered a fractured finger and back.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed, or may have dash cam footage of the accident to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
Irish peace and justice organisation Afri has hosted the event every year in Kildare since 1993 but the pandemic forced organisers to move online last year
Nationally, the Social Enterprise Development Fund has supported 112 social enterprises and created 209 jobs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.