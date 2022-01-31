Carlow athlete breaks record to become fastest woman in Ireland indoors

Molly Scott, who is also a law student at IT Carlow, took sole possession of the title Ireland's fastest women indoors
Carlow athlete Molly Scott set a new Irish women's 60m record at the Irish Universities Athletics Association Indoor Championships in Athlone on Saturday January 29.
Scott, who is also a law student at IT Carlow, took sole possession of the title Ireland's fastest women indoors, a dream the sprinter said she has since she was 10.
Scott took to twitter on Saturday to express her excitement.
"7.23 NATIONAL 60M RECORD. I'm the fastest Irish woman EVER indoors. A dream I've had since I was 10. To do this with my Mam as my coach makes it that more special. Excited for what's to come."
7.23 NATIONAL 60M RECORD. I’m the fastest Irish woman EVER indoors. A dream I’ve had since I was 10. To do this with my Mam as my coach makes it that more special. Excited for what’s to come pic.twitter.com/tXiIaR9qCX— Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) January 29, 2022
22 year old Scott equalled the Irish senior indoor record of 7.27 seconds, which stood to Amy Foster, before edging to the final, clocking in at an impressive 7.23.
Her time is also well inside the qualifying standard for the World Indoor Athletics Championships which will take place in Belgrade in early March.
