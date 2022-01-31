Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday January 31, 2022
The late Theresa Heeney (née Fitzgerald)
The death has occurred of Theresa Heeney (née Fitzgerald) of Slaney Bank, Rathvilly, Carlow / Clondalkin, Dublin.
January 27, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of all at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Patrick.
Sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline, Cathy, Vicky and Norah, sons-in-law Harry and Rich, grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Jeff, Calum, Ben and Mia, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Theresa Rest in Peace
The late Mary Kinsella (née Strahan)
The death has occurred of Mary Kinsella (née Strahan) of Hacketstown, Carlow.
January 29, 2022. Peacefully, in the tender care of her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Patrick she will be sadly missed by her daughters Bridie, Liz, Mary, Kathleen, Ellen, Olivia and Teresa, brothers, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence with removal from there on Tuesday, February 1, to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Hacketstown, for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Clonmore Cemetery.
Mary's Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the church webcam at https://www.hacketstownparish.ie/webcam/
House Private Please.
