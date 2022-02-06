JOBS ALERT: Carlow County Council are hiring

Carlow County Council are currently recruiting for a number of positions.

The deadline for applications is Friday February 11, 2022. For more information and full specifications of job roles click here

Administrative Officer

The Administrative Officer is a middle management supervisory position in Carlow County Council and is assigned responsibility for the development, management and day to day operations of one or more departments or services within the Council.

This is a Grade 7 position with an annual salary of €51,340 - €66,743

Senior Staff Officer

The Senior Staff Officer is a middle management supervisory position within the local authority. A Senior Staff Officer will generally work under the direction and management of an Administrative Officer, Senior Executive Officer or analogous grade and may from time to time be required to deputise for more senior staff.

This is a Grade 6 position with an annual salary of €49,040 - €59,913

IS Project Leader

The ICT Department provides a wide range of services to Carlow County Council and its customers. As such, due to the dynamic nature of ICT, and the changing business requirements within the Council, all ICT posts require a flexibility to work in other IT roles as required. The IS Project Leader will initially participate in a team to provide a high standard of technical support in Carlow County Council.

This is a Grade 7 position with an annual salary of €51,340 - €66,743

Economic Development Officer/Business Advisor

The Local Enterprise Office Carlow was established in April 2014 and involved the amalgamation of the business support unit of Carlow County Council and Carlow County Enterprise Board - and forms part of the Economic Development Directorate of Carlow County Council.

Its offices are currently located in Enterprise House, O’Brien Road, Carlow, but due to the nature of the work all roles involve the performance of duties at a variety of locations as required.

This is a Grade 6 position with an annual salary of €49,040 - €59,913