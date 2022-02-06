Search

07 Feb 2022

Five Irish actors among the nominations at this years BAFTAs

Five Irish actors among the nominations at this years BAFTAs

Ruth Negga is nominated for her performance in Passing

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Feb 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Five incredible Irish actors are among this years BAFTA nominations, and three of them are nominate in the same category.

Ruth Negga, Jessie Buckley and Catríona Balfe are nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for their performances in Passing, The Lost Daughter and Belfast, respectively.

The talented actors are nominated alongside Ariana Debose for West Side Story and Ann Dowd for Mass.

Ciarán Hinds stands among these nominations for his turn in what seems to be this years most talked about film, Belfast, along with it's extremely talented editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle. 

In total Belfast has received six nominations, with writer-director Kenneth Branagh also shortlisted.

This will be Catríona Balfe's and Ciarán Hinds first nomination for a BAFTA. Ruth Negga was previously shortlisted for the Rising Star award along with Jessi Buckley who was also previously nominated for her performance in Wild Rose.

Fans took to Twitter to rejoice in the news and were quick to comment that this year may be the year for the Irish.

The BAFTA winners will be announced in London on Sunday, March 13.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media