WATCH: Comedy duo The 2 Johnnies set for new drivetime show on national radio

Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies have landed a brand new drivetime radio show on one of the country's biggest radio stations.

RTÉ 2FM has today announced its new drivetime show, Drive It with The 2 Johnnies on 2FM. The show, presented by comedy duo Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, will air midweek from 3-6pm and kicks off on Monday, February 21.

The show will serve up banging tunes, good craic and great new segments to keep listeners entertained weekdays. The lads will be solving problems from getting the shift on a Friday night, to when to change the oil on a tractor. And Johnny Smacks and Johnny B will also get the people of Ireland on air to have their say.

Drive It with The 2 Johnnies

3pm-6pm

Monday-Friday

2fm. pic.twitter.com/XxHZFsWGA5 — The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) February 3, 2022

Speaking at the announcement, The 2 Johnnies said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining 2FM. We’re buzzing like an old fridge. 2FM is a monster station, with such history and we’ll be following in the footsteps of giants. It’s uncharted waters for us, but we look forward to trying not to crash everyday. We’re going to try stuff, it won't always run smooth, but you won’t want to miss it. We can only hope that people will be talking about us in years to come....in a good way."

“This show is gonna be for the man in the van, the parents minding kids eating the light switches off the wall, the students pretending to study, those laying blocks or curling locks. For listeners who are on their commute home, or if they’re home alone, walking the dog, or out for a jog. For the farmers, the sandwich makers, the chicken roll eaters, those in the truck, the bus, the car or working from home commuting to the kitchen.

From the lads drinking tay in Mountmellick to the women in Rathdowney wondering where the outlet centre went - this show is for everyone.”

Head of 2FM Dan Healy said: “ 2FM is moving house for evening drive and we are off to Cahir! We have been listening to the 2 Johnnies for the last number of years and 2FM is thrilled to welcome them to the station. The lads have incredible chemistry and content. I believe the 2FM audience will love them. So with the show coming daily from South Tipp, it really proves that 2FM is 'The Sound of The Nation'.