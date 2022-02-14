Search

14 Feb 2022

Carlow's rivers are under threat from pollution! Share your views on how they can be improved

Carlow's rivers are under threat from pollution! Share your views on how they can be improved

Recent reports show the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable in our local rivers

Lili Lonergan

14 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

People in Carlow are being asked for their views on what can be done to improve water quality in local rivers - after recent reports show the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable.

A public consultation on the Draft River Basin Management Plan is currently underway, and this is your chance to have a say.

Agencies responsible for protecting Ireland’s rivers have found that agriculture, forestry, and urban wastewater treatment are the leading causes of pollution in our rivers, lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters.

“There’s a big effort involving a lot of organisations trying to pinpoint what’s happening in our rivers. We need local people to help us get a better understanding”, says Ann Phelan, of the Local Authority Waters Programme, also known as LAWPRO.

She said:

“We live in unprecedented times. The effects of climate change and loss of biodiversity are clear, and this will have knock-on effects for our health and well-being. This is especially true with water quality in our rivers.”

LAWPRO works with the 31 local authorities in Ireland, assessing the condition and health of our rivers. While some rivers have improved, unfortunately half the rivers and lakes in Ireland are failing to meet good water quality standards.

“We need urgent action to stop the decline, reverse the damage, and protect these vital natural resources”, she says.

You can register and attend one of two meetings in Carlow, consultation meetings take place on February 15 and 17 via zoom.

These meetings will provide vital information on the Draft River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2022-2027, a questions and answers session, and a discussion on local issues.

Please note the meeting on February 15 will cover the Graigcullen/Portarlington Municipal District area also.

“This is your chance to have your say and put forward your views on what needs to be done to help the rivers of County Carlow” 

Register for your local meeting at www.lawaters.ie or via Facebook @LAWPROteam. You can contact LAWPRO’s Head office at 052 616 6230. 

