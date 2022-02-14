Search

14 Feb 2022

Mass Demonstration called to demand Refuge Funding

Mass Demonstration called to demand Refuge Funding

a mass demonstration has been organised in Dublin on Saturday March 5 ahead of International Women’s Day

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Following the renewed light cast on Ending Gender Based Violence, following a spate of random violent attacks on women and the sharp rise in domestic violence, a mass demonstration has been organised in Dublin on Saturday March 5 ahead of International Women’s Day.

Buses to the demo will be organised from Carlow.

Ger O’ Neill, spokeswoman for Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign said:

“We cannot sit back and hope violence against women will just end. We have to actively fight for change. The government have constantly played lip service to funding a refuge in Carlow and the other 8 counties without one, but we need action.

“We need a timeline and we need funding released immediately. We also need funding restored to Rape Crisis Centres, paid domestic violence leave and consent-focused Sex Education in schools”

Ms. O Neill added:

“A mass demonstration has been called in Dublin on Saturday March 5. We will be assembling at the Spire at 11am
and marching to the Dáil where we will join the National Women Council’s rally. The Carlow refuge group will be organising a bus from Carlow on the 5th, it will leave at 9am.

“ If you want to book a seat please email carlowwrc@gmail.com

Local authorities in Carlow encouraged to apply for Biodiversity Fund

EXPLAINER: 9 top tips for Carlow parents to keep your kids safe online

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media