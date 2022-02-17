Search

17 Feb 2022

Coroner won't rule out unlawful killing verdict in Stardust tragedy inquest

Coroner won't rule out unlawful killing verdict in Stardust tragedy inquest

Coroner won't rule out unlawful killing verdict in Stardust tragedy inquest

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Feb 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A verdict of “unlawful killing” will not be excluded in the inquest into the Stardust tragedy.

Forty-eight people died in the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin on February 14 1981.

Eamon Butterly, the former manager of the nightclub, had sought a ruling that would have seen such a verdict ruled out ahead of the forthcoming inquest.

On Wednesday, Dr Myra Cullinane, the Dublin city coroner, rejected the application.

BREAKING: Met Eireann issues Status Red Weather Warning for parts of Ireland for Storm Eunice

In a five-page ruling on Wednesday, she said: “To rule out any verdict prior to the hearing of any evidence would be manifestly to invert the prescribed process.

“It is not appropriate for a coroner to rule out any verdict, on the grounds that it is not possible to know definitively what evidence may be called or what findings may be made on foot of that evidence.”

Dr Cullinane, in her decision, said: “It is not within my power as a Coroner to investigate allegations of civil or criminal wrongdoing, although it is both my power and my duty to investigate acts or omissions which might – in other settings – be consistent with such allegations.”

She said that it was not the role of an inquest to censure or exonerate any person.

Focus Ireland urges government to help 'generation rent', criticises priority for landlords

The coroner concluded: “All potential verdicts should be left available to the jury, in case evidence is called that might lead to such a verdict.

“I do not believe that it is either necessary or appropriate in these circumstances to take the further step of saying that no verdict of unlawful killing is available.

“Directions will be given to the jury at the opening of the inquests, at the closing before they retire to consider their verdict, and possibly at other points.”

The 41st anniversary of the fire was marked last week, as the families of the victims pledged to keep fighting for justice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media