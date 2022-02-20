Search

21 Feb 2022

Cruinniú na nÓg - Call for Expressions of Interest in Carlow

It’s Ireland’s national day for ‘doing’, ‘making’ and ‘creating’!

Carlow Arts Office are now seeking proposals from creatives or organisations that engage with children and young people.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a day for children and young people which empowers them to develop their creative expression by providing opportunities to participate in free creative activities in their local area.

Individuals and organisations are invited to submit proposals for Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 as part of the Creative Ireland Carlow Programme.

Proposals can include ANY and ALL creative activities, performances, readings, workshops, interactive installations, etc. that can run in the lead up to Cruinniú with a main event on June 11 or a one-off event happening on June 11.

All types of creatives are invited to engage with children and young people aged 0-18 in the form of activities, performances, developmental workshops, or projects.

Activities should be child centered, foster creativity and engage a diverse audience, through a range of creative forms.

Cruinniú na nÓg focuses on producing a programme of activities for children chosen by children so where possible Creative Ireland Carlow will prioritise events which echo the voice of the child in the programming.

For 2022, a focus is also on the return of live, in person events therefore priority will be given towards proposals that have in person experiences.

Who can apply?

  • Individual Artist and Creatives
  • Organisations who engage with children and young people (Community Youth Groups,
  • Youth Work Groups, Sports Groups, Neighborhood Groups, Creative, Cultural, etc.)
  • Youth Collectives
  • Creative Enterprises who engage with children and young people

Please note: If you are an organisation that engages with children and young people (i.e. youth work programme, community centre programme, sports club, etc.) but not an arts organisation, you can propose to bring in an individual artist/creative/collective to engage with your group.

You can find the Expression of Interest form here and closing dates for submissions is Friday March 11 at 4pm.

