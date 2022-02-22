One in 20 private water supplies contaminated with E Coli - EPA report

Search

22 Feb 2022

One in 20 group water schemes contaminated with E Coli - EPA report

22 Feb 2022 12:23 PM

One in 20 private water supplies have been found to be contaminated with E. coli, with a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noting that the quality of drinking water in private supplies was not as good as it should be.

Following the publication of the report, Drinking Water Quality in Private Group Schemes and Small Private Supplies 2020, the EPA said drinking water sources must be protected to prevent contamination. 

The report found that 93% of Private Group Schemes complied with the Trihalomethanes standard.

However, 13 supplies are cited on EU infringement proceedings against Ireland for failing to take the measures necessary to ensure compliance.

Over a quarter of Small Private Supplies were not monitored by Local Authorities.

Private Group Schemes (PGS) are set up by community groups. They get water from a local source and manage the treatment and distribution of the water to the scheme members.

There are around 380 private group schemes serving almost 200,000 people.

"The presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water indicates that the supply has been contaminated and the water has not been fully disinfected. Drinking water contaminated with E. coli can cause serious gastrointestinal illness, so it is critical to have properly functioning disinfection systems," the report says. 

Compliance with E. coli standards was 95% for PGS  with 20 supplies with failures, serving 2,900 people.

96% of small private supplies (SPSs) monitored were compliant with E. coli standards and 99% of SPSs monitored were compliant with THM standards.

In 2020, Covid restrictions meant that many premises were closed, and this prevented samples being taken.

Over a quarter (480) of SPSs were not monitored, which means that there is no information as to whether the water from these supplies was safe to drink.

However, the EPA acknowledges the efforts made to carry out sampling once restrictions eased and premises re-opened.

Among the recommendations from the EPA following the report were that infrastructural upgrades be carried out where required, to comply with drinking water quality standards.

The protection of the water source is also vital, with any treatment system to be managed and maintained.

The EPA says the supply must be on the Local Authority’s register for monitoring.

It also recommends that local authorities make sure that all private drinking water supplies are monitored.

Investigation should be carried out into supplies that fail to meet drinking water quality standards and take enforcement action if necessary.

They should also keep a register of all private drinking water supplies in their area.

