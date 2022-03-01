Search

02 Mar 2022

Donation sites in Carlow to help the people of Ukraine

There are several locations around Carlow that are taking donations for the people of Ukraine

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

01 Mar 2022 4:26 PM

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, people all over the world are doing their best to donate, help and support the Ukrainian people who have had to flee their homeland, and people in Carlow and doing their bit too.

Noeleen Condron in Carlow is doing her bit by donating her cherished belongings that she earned at running events throughout the years, hoping they will be of use for families in Ukraine to keep warm when sheltering in bunkers and underground metro stations.

Across the county there are several other collection points in the following locations for donations:

Carlow Town -

  • Moldova Shop (Centaur Street)
  • Polish Orlik Shop (Tougher's Business Park)
  • Carlow Cathedral Parish
  • New Oak Community Centre
  • Graiguecullen GAA Club
  • Supervalu (Sandhills Shopping Centre)
  • The Home of Shellac (Dublin Street)

Bagnelstown - 

  • Déja Vu Charity Shop (Main Street) - drop off point for Paulstown, Leighlingbridge and Borris

Tullow - 

  • Tullow Parish Centre
  • You can also contact Aleksandra on 0867307344

Rathoe -

  • Fighting Cocks GFC 

Tinryland - 

  • Suantraí Montessori School 

The farming community in Carlow has also been doing its bit do support the people Ukraine.

The sale of two sheep took place at Tullow Mart today (March 1) in aid of the UNICEF Children’s Fund raising €750.

'This is a war effort' - Coveney says Ireland may need to host Ukrainian families who flee from war

'I've heard a loud bang, and we know instantly' - Brave Carlow student stuck in Ukraine speaks out

