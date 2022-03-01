Donation sites in Carlow to help the people of Ukraine

There are several locations around Carlow that are taking donations for the people of Ukraine
Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, people all over the world are doing their best to donate, help and support the Ukrainian people who have had to flee their homeland, and people in Carlow and doing their bit too.
Noeleen Condron in Carlow is doing her bit by donating her cherished belongings that she earned at running events throughout the years, hoping they will be of use for families in Ukraine to keep warm when sheltering in bunkers and underground metro stations.
Across the county there are several other collection points in the following locations for donations:
The farming community in Carlow has also been doing its bit do support the people Ukraine.
The sale of two sheep took place at Tullow Mart today (March 1) in aid of the UNICEF Children’s Fund raising €750.
