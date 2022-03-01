Carlow College to host public lecture to celebrate International Women’s Day

The lectures will be held from 1.45pm – 3.00pm on Monday March 7, 2022 and is free to attend
To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, Carlow College is hosting a Public Lecture titled “Fighting oppression and injustice through Allyship” on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Delivered by Lecturer in Community Development, Stephanie McDermott, the lecture will explore how to bring about positive social change through developing an understanding of what it means to be oppressed.
The lectures will be held from 1.45pm – 3.00pm on Monday March 7, 2022 and is free to attend.
Tickets are available for both in-person attendance and livestreaming.
Booking is essential for both in-person attendance and livestreaming through Eventbrite via carlowcollege.ie/public- lecture-series.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.