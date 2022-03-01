Search

02 Mar 2022

Carlow College to host public lecture to celebrate International Women’s Day

Carlow College to host public lecture to celebrate International Women's Day

The lectures will be held from 1.45pm – 3.00pm on Monday March 7, 2022 and is free to attend

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, Carlow College is hosting a Public Lecture titled “Fighting oppression and injustice through Allyship” on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Delivered by Lecturer in Community Development, Stephanie McDermott, the lecture will explore how to bring about positive social change through developing an understanding of what it means to be oppressed.

The lectures will be held from 1.45pm – 3.00pm on Monday March 7, 2022 and is free to attend.

Tickets are available for both in-person attendance and livestreaming.

Booking is essential for both in-person attendance and livestreaming through Eventbrite via carlowcollege.ie/public- lecture-series.

