04 Mar 2022

Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow

Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow

Carlow Sports Partnership are running a six week Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow

04 Mar 2022

Carlow Sports Partnership are running a six week Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow.

This unique class is a great way for new parents as you can bring your baby ‘n buggy along.

Parents can swap stories, get some top tips; it will get you outdoors helping you to engage in nature and lift your mood. You can get fit and active, feel energetic and positive and most of all, help you lose weight and tone up.

After your exercise session for those who wish to go for a coffee, there will be a designated area available to relax and socialise together in a friendly atmosphere.

What are the benefits of attending a 6-week Buggy Buddies Programme?

  • Improve your fitness level
  • Improve your well-being and mental health
  • Strengthen your pelvic floor & abdominal muscles
  • Increase your flexibility
  • Tone and define your body
  • Increase your energy level
  • Engage and be part of your community.

Parking: in the Town Hall Cark Park would be a central point for access to the main park just over the bridge and to your coffee destination on Dublin street.

Cost of Parking: €3.00 all-day parking.

Optional: Go for a coffee & a chat after your workout.

What to Bring: Water, wear comfortable footwear and workout gear and rain jacket.

If you have additional queries about this 6-week Buggy Buddies Programme, please send an email to Majella Fennelly via mfennelly@carlowcoco.ie

