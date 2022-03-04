Do-nut panic! Krispy Kreme is coming to Carlow

Krispy Kreme, is delighted to announce the roll out of its state-of-the art digital cabinets to a further 15 stores nationally with the iconic doughnut brand now located in Tesco at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Barrack St, Carlow.

Customers in Carlow can choose their own three pack or dozen from the delicious range of single doughnuts along with Bites and Minis from Krispy Kreme’s state-of-the-art digital display cabinets.

The choice of melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts includes the iconic Original Glazed, Chocolate Dreamcake, Lotus Biscoff and Nutty Chocolatta that are delivered fresh daily to its retailers now including Tesco Carlow.

Speaking about the new locations, Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Country Manager for Ireland said:

“We are delighted to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to fans beyond the Dublin area and aim to increase our footprint to even more counties this year through our partnerships with Tesco and Circle K stores! As I have said previously, we are committed to investing in the Irish market for the long-term."

The expansion of Krispy Kreme’s footprint across Ireland is a core part of its journey.

Will you be mixing and matching your donuts or sticking with the OG glazed?

In November the brand opened its second stand-alone store at Swords Pavilions and in 2022 the Krispy Kreme is on a mission to spread the joy throughout Ireland, via its incredible doughnuts, exclusive Limited Time Only ranges and a new Hotlight Experience store opening in Dublin city centre - details of this store, situated in Dublin’s Central Plaza, will be announced later this month.