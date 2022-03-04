Funding announced for rural regeneration project in Carlow

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced over €850,000 in funding to support 19 rural regeneration projects across the country.

Graiguecullen in Carlow will receive €50,000 for pre-development work in order to develop a Creative Hub in a derelict building.

The investment, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, aims to breathe new life into rural communities, support remote working, tackle vacancy and dereliction enhance town centre living.

This strand makes funding of up to €50,000 available to local authorities to assist them to contribute to a pipeline of significant, well-developed projects which will subsequently progress to construction stage with the help of more investment in the future.

The funding follows on from the announcement last week of almost €18.5 million under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which supported 99 projects across the country.

Announcing the funding in Enniscrone Co. Sligo, Minister Humphreys said:

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is all about breathing new life into rural communities.

“It’s about tackling the scourge of dereliction and vacancy that we all know has been an issue in rural communities for decades.

“It’s about creating Public Plazas, Green Spaces and Community Parks in the centres of our towns and villages – building on the objectives set out in our Town Centre First strategy.

“But importantly, it’s also about taking old iconic buildings – the likes of old Garda stations, train stations, old factories, cinemas and convents – and giving them a new lease of life.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O'Connor commented:

“This is great news for the people and businesses of Graiguecullen. This funding will go towards pre-development work in order to develop a Creative Hub in the Old Mills there. Bringing life back to our towns and villages is so important. This will support remote working, tackle vacancy and dereliction and enhance town centre living.

“Today’s funding is part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and its purpose is to assist the local authority to contribute to a pipeline of significant, well-developed projects which will subsequently progress to construction stage with the help of more investment in the future.”

Full details of the projects supported under the Town and Village Renewal Project Development Measures are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/ collection/0012f5-town-and-village-renewal-scheme/