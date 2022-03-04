CARLOW WEATHER: Cold but dry this weekend with possible frost and ice in places
Today
A frosty, sunny start for today, cloud will bubble up and there'll be isolated showers this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.
Dry and clear tonight, it will be cold and frosty with ice patches forming as temperatures fall back to between minus 3 and zero degrees.
Saturday
Tomorrow, Saturday, is expected to be a dry and sunny day with light winds. After a cold and frosty start afternoon temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees as light to moderate northeast winds fall light and variable.
Cold and mostly dry on Saturday night with just the chance of an isolated shower along eastern and southeastern coasts. Lowest temperatures of minus 3 to minus 1, coldest in the west of the country with frost and ice forming again in near calm conditions.
Sunday
A cloudier day on Sunday. It will stay mainly dry with light, isolated showers in the east. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.
Another cold night on Sunday night with clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze.
Monday
A cold, breezy and cloudy day on Monday with patches of rain or drizzle, chiefly affecting southern and western counties. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
A cloudy and breezy night, Monday night, with patchy light rain and drizzle mostly affecting western and southern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of plus 1 to plus 4 degrees in strong and gusty southeast winds.
