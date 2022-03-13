Search

13 Mar 2022

Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection to take place in Carlow

The event will take place on Sunday March 20 and all are invited to attend

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Mar 2022 1:53 PM

A Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection will take place on Sunday March 20, 2022 at the Town Hall Civic Plaza, Centaur Street Carlow at 5.30pm and all are invited to attend.

This event will enable individual and collective remembrance and commemoration within the community of all those who have died and have been bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It will also acknowledge the scale and the impact of the the end-of-life care that individuals gave to the dying and their families in the community during this time, while also being an opportunity to pause and reflect.

Members of the public are invited to into libraries across the county (Carlow Town, Bagnelstown, Tullow and Borris) during opening hours from Monday March 14 to share memories of loved ones that have passed in these Books of Rememberance Reflection.

Entries into the books may include a story, a poem, a drawing, a photograph etc. to memorialise a loved one.

Take time to remember and pay tribuye to everyone within our community who have contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges tgether

The ceremony will include a presentation of Books of Remeberence and Reflection in the weeks proceeding.

After the ceremony, these books will be returned to the libraries for the month of March and April for the public to continue to share these moments and reflections.

The books will then remain part of an archive cared for by our library services for years to come.

