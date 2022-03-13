Popular former nightclub in Carlow has gone under the hammer

A well known former nightclub in Carlow has gone under the hammer for a whopping €500,000.
T-Street Wine Bar and Bistro, which was formerly Tao nightclub, located at 53-54 on Tullow street in Carlow Town is comprised of a substantial main bar, function room, kitchen, cellar bar and night club.
The property has capacity to hold in excess of 1,200 people and offers endless possibilities subject to the relevant planning permission along with a a 7 Day Publican’s Licence attached to the property.
The property is conveniently located in Carlow town centre with neighbouring occupiers to include AIB, Dinn Ri Hotel, Supermacs, Dealz, Omniplex Cinema & a host of other retailers.
Total floor area of the property extends to approximately 2,043 sq.m (22,000 sq. ft.) with an E1 BER rating.
Click next above to view more images
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.