Gardaí appeal for witnesses following theft in Carlow
Gardaí in Tullow received a report of an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a black Renault Fluence.
The car was parked at St Aubins between 2.30pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday (March 10) when the attempt was made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullow on 059 9151222.
Gardaí are investigating an incident where a sheep shearing machine was taken from a farmhouse in the Crannagh area.
The sheep shearing machine, a Bosch hammer drill and other assorted tools were taken between 10pm on Wednesday and 7pm on Thursday.
Gardaí in Borris are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious vehicles in the area between those times to contact
them on (059) 977 3102.
