In Pictures: Family fun and entertainment in Carlow for St Patrick's Day

This years St Patrick's Day celebrations kicked off with a bang with a family fun and entertainment day in the town.
There was no sign of anyone missing the parade as jugglers, magicians, musicians and amusements entertained the huge crowd that passed through.
Food vendors and coffee makers were on hand to keep the crowds refreshed and the queue for the candy floss was well worth the wait.
The sun was shining brightly in Carlow today and everyone was in great spirits safe in the knowledge that after a hard two years living with Covid-19 we were allowed to celebrate in style once more.
