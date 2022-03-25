Volunteers wanted for Carlow's Spring Clean

The clean up will take place this Saturday at 10am
Carlow is having a Spring Clean this Saturday March 26 and everyone is welcome to come along, get stuck in and help clean up the streets of Carlow.
This will be the biggest litter picking of the year and volunteers are needed.
Equipment for cleaning will be provided and this is sure to be a great way to get involved in your community, help clean it and maybe meet some new friends along the way.
The clean up will begin at 10am at Carlow Coach Park.
For more information you can click here
