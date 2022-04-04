Woodwork volunteer needed in Carlow

Time commitment for this role is approx 3 hours per week
The Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) is looking for a skilled wood worker to volunteer to assist the woodwork group in the centre in Carlow.
The ideal candidate will pass on their skills and knowledge and foster a positive learning environment.
This volunteer opportunity is once a week for about 3 hours with the day to be confirmed.
The centre has acquired a lot of woodwork tools over the years and have recently acquired a lathe.
For more information about the role please contact the Carlow Volunteer centre on 059 9173033.
Contact us for more information.
