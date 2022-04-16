Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme now open for artists in Carlow

Eligible artists and creative arts workers are encouraged to apply
Applications for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme are now open through the online portal at gov.ie/BasicIncomeArts. The scheme is being run by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme will examine, over a three year period, the impact of a basic income on artists and creative arts workers.
Payments of €325 per week will be made to 2,000 eligible artists and creative arts workers who will be selected at random and invited to take part.
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin said:
“I believe that this scheme is the start of a fundamental change in the way Ireland supports and recognises her artists and arts community.
“The idea for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot arose as the number one recommendation from the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce, which I established in 2020 in response to the devastation wreaked by the Covid pandemic on our arts sector.”
Applicants are advised to read the scheme Guidelines and Frequently Asked Questions before beginning their application to check if they are eligible. A user guide and video are also available on the portal to assist applicants.
The Minister added:
“Personally I am privileged to be the Minister in a positon to deliver this pilot and to have secured the Government’s commitment for a three year basic income pilot scheme for the arts. I would encourage all artists and creative arts workers to apply.
“This is a unique opportunity to research the impact a basic income could have on the arts and to provide the evidence base for a permanent support.”
The application window will close at 1pm on Thursday, May 12.
