Want to don your directors hat? Expressions of Interest now being taken in Carlow
Carlow Little Theatre is now seeking Expressions of Interest from talented directors who would like to direct a One Act or Full Length play later this year and 2023.
Expressions of interest via pm on twitter or email please to carlowlittletheatre@gmail.com by Saturday April 30, 2022.
