18 Apr 2022

Carlow public invited to Community Expo and Networking Event 2022

The Heritage, History and Vernacular Architecture of County Carlow is a free event and open to all with new members welcome

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Apr 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) is inviting the public to their first Community Expo and Networking Event of 2022 at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel at 6pm on Wednesday April 27.

The Heritage, History and Vernacular Architecture of County Carlow is a free event and open to all with new members welcome.

Guest speakers at the event include Eoin Sullivan, Heritage Officer from Carlow County Council, Barry O'Reilly, Architectural Conservation Officer and National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Dermot Mulligan. Carlow County Museum Curator and Padraig Dooley, Carlow Historical Archaeological Society.

There will be refreshments on arrival and bookings can be made through Eventbrite or by contacting carlowppn@carlowcoco.ie or calling 087 195 1444 or visit Carlow PPN Facebook page

